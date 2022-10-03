New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The police have also initiated action against the properties owned by the PFI in Delhi.

The case was registered at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station.

Three offices of the PFI in Delhi were sealed by the police. The officers were sealed under section 8 of the UAPA.

As per reports, the ground floor of Jaid Apartment, the ground floor of Hilal house in Abu Fazal Enclave Jamia Nagar and Tehri Manzil Jamia were sealed.

The Centre on September 27 imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) declaring it to be an “unlawful organization” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The decision came nearly after several nationwide raids and arrests of over 240 people connected to the PFI.

A notification on the development read that PFI and its affiliate organisations or fronts have been declared “unlawful association” with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Apart from terming it an unlawful organization, the government said that it has linkages with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The notification further stated that the organisation had been involved in unlawful activities, which are “prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country”, and that they have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony.

The notification added, “PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organisation but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society.”

It may be mentioned that at least 247 people link to the PFI were arrested since the first raid on September 22.