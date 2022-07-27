Guwahati: On Wednesday, former Assam minister, Ardhendu Kumar Dey passed away at the age of 81.

The senior politician who was also an MBBS doctor passed away at the GMCH.

As per reports, Dey was undergoing cancer treatment however, on Wednesday he gave up to the disease.

The senior politician completed his MBBS from the University of Calcutta and was a member of the Indian National Congress for a long time.

He was an MLA at the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Hojai constituency from 1991 to 2006.

However, in April 2021, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Dey served as a minister holding the irrigation and soil conservation portfolio.