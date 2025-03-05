Assam: Forest advisory after sighting of leopard in Dibrugarh 

Dibrugarh: The recent sighting of a leopard in Jiban Phukan Nagar in Dibrugarh has prompted the Divisional Forest Office, Dibrugarh in Assam to issue a public advisory on Wednesday.

On March 1, CCTV footage captured the leopard near the Dibrugarh Address Guest House, sparking concern among local residents.

The forest department has been unsuccessful in capturing the leopard so far despite many attempts.

The Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Office has issued a public advisory instructing residents on how to stay safe.

“This is to warn the residents of Dibrugarh that we have received reports of a stray leopard spotted within the city limits,” the advisory states.

It has laid out specific guidelines for residents to follow. Authorities urged the residents to stay indoors with closed doors and windows during the night time.

The authorities recommend traveling in groups, especially in the areas where leopard has been sighted. The advisory further urged residents to keep children supervised and close to adults at all times.

This precautionary measure aims to minimise risks during such sightings. Authorities advice the resident not to feed stray animals, which could inadvertently attract the leopard to residential zones. Moreover, authorities asked the residents to report any leopard sightings to local authorities promptly in this number: 9859306062.

“We understand that the presence of a stray leopard can be alarming, but with caution and cooperation, we can ensure public safety. Let’s work together to prevent any untoward incidents,” the advisory stated.