GUWAHATI: The flood situation in many parts of Assam continues to remain grim on Sunday (June 18).

With Assam witnessing incessant rains over the past one week, major rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark.

Brahmaputra river was flowing over the danger level mark at Nematighat in Jorhat district of Assam.

This was informed by the central water commission (CWC) on Sunday (June 18) morning.

Moreover, the Kopili river at Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam was also flowing above the danger mark.

The Brahmaputra river is threatening to breach the danger mark in many parts of Assam.

Incessant rains across Assam have triggered the first wave of floods in many parts of the state.

Nearly 40 thousand people across 10 districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods.

Although no casualty has been reported due to floods thus far, one person in Guwahati was killed in an incident of landslide.

Massive erosions and breach of embankments have also been reported from different parts of Assam.