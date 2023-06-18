Dibrugarh: A medical team, which went to Charkholia sapori (sandbar) in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday for a medical camp, was stranded at the sandbar due to low visibility.

The members of the team include Bishal Saikia, District Programme Officer, Dr. Deep Jyoti Deka, Medical Officer, Sidhanath Gogoi, Lab. Technician, Apul Kumar Das, pharmacist, Damayanti Das, ANM, Himani Roy, ANM, Ramakant Yadav, CW, Shyam Yadav, Driver, Ramchandra Yadav, Pramod Dutta, Cook, and Jibon Paul Helper.

According to reports, the team went to Charkholia sapori for a medical camp on Saturday and due to rising water and low visibility they could not come to the other side.

“The medical team was stuck due to low visibility. Today, SDRF and NFRF team will go to Charkholia sapori to bring them back,” said Dibrugarh, ASDMA project officer Deepjyoti Hatikakoti.

Erosion has also been witnessed in Kolia ghat area and the backside of Little place hotel in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, restoration work is underway to repair the damage. Geo bags and mega bags were used to control the erosion.