DIMAPUR: The health and family welfare department of Nagaland has issued a clarification on its earlier ‘order’ in relation to the medical camps organised by the BJP.

The Nagaland health department has clarified that as per its September 17 letter, all chief medical officers and medical superintendents were requested to cooperate and provide assistance, if required, in the medical camp, hosted by Seva-Pokhwala (Noble Social Service Organization), which is in the interest of citizens’ health.

The department said it was never its intention to order its staff to organise the medical camp in favour of any party or organisation.

The department said any untoward misunderstanding was regretted.

On Sunday (September 18), the Rising People’s Party (RPP) said it vehemently opposed the September 17 notification of the department’s principal director which, it said, directed the chief medical officers and medical superintendents of all the districts to assist medical camps from September 19 to October 1 organised by the BJP.

The RPP also threatened to resort to agitation if the principal director’s notification is not rescinded or withdrawn within three days.