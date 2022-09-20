KOHIMA: The much awaited resumption of the Indo-Naga peace talks between the central government and the leadership of the NSCN-IM has reportedly been ‘postponed’.

According to reports, the representative from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the NSCN-IM leadership will sit for discussions on Wednesday (September 21).

Both the negotiating parties were supposed to hold talks on Tuesday (September 20).

However, the reason for reported ‘postponement’ of the talks is not yet known.

Notably, a team of the NSCN-IM arrived in New Delhi after the outfit agreed to resume peace talks with the government of India (GoI) over the vexed Naga political issue recently.

The NSCN-IM, however, has stated that they would resume the peace talks with GoI, only if the discussions are based on the Framework Agreement.

Also read: Unique Identification Authority chief urges Nagaland to implement DBT in every service delivery scheme

Notably, the peace talks between the NSCN-IM and the government of India (GoI) over the Naga political issue had hit roadblock since May this year.

The NSCN-IM has remained firm on their stand of a separate Naga flag and constitution.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Government of India is mulling to incorporate the Naga Constitution – the Yehzabo – into the Indian constitution.

Moreover, reports also claim that the Centre has agreed for a civil and cultural flag for the Nagas.

The union government has been holding two separate parleys with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven organisations since 2017.

The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, and also entered into an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017.