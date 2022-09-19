Dimapur: Dr. Saurabh Garg, the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), urged the Nagaland government to implement direct benefit transfer (DBT) in every service delivery scheme to bring transparency.

He was speaking at a state-level workshop, organised by the UIDAI regional office, Guwahati, on the recent initiatives for simplifying Aadhaar usage at the Administrative Training Institute in Kohima on Monday. The workshop is a part of UIDAI’s effort to promote Aadhaar usage by various states.

Elaborating on the progress made by Aadhaar in the past decade, Garg said Aadhaar authentication provides an instant mechanism to prove one’s identity through online authentication.

He added that the UIDAI will continue its efforts for improving the ease of living for residents.

Speaking as a special guest of the workshop, Nagaland chief secretary J Alam urged the people to get registered for Aadhaar to receive benefits under the DBT.

Stating that Aadhaar is very essential in availing various social welfare schemes, Alam said special efforts will be made to cover the left-out population.

Devajit Khound, deputy director general, UIDAI, regional office, Guwahati, explained how Aadhaar has become the core of India’s digital public infrastructure. He said Aadhaar with its inherent features of uniqueness, authentication, financial address and e-KYC has helped the government authorities to directly reach residents for delivery of various subsidies, benefits and services.

He said Aadhaar is verifiable anytime, anywhere both online as well as offline in a cost-effective way.

Khound also stressed on use of Aadhaar in every social welfare scheme to bring transparency and visibility to the existing system.

He added that benefits will be provided to the beneficiaries through Aadhaar enabled payment system for last-mile delivery.

The various sessions of the workshop deliberated on Aadhaar features, key developments on usage of Aadhaar, data privacy and information security.

Deputy Secretary, DBT Mission, Devendra Kumar, highlighted the various features of DBT and its implementation procedures for the state government.

Officials from UIDAI spoke on the issuance of Section-7 Gazette notification for the schemes and benefits disbursed from the state consolidated fund. Discussions pertaining to Section 4(4)(b)(ii) was also held for issuance of notification under good governance.