MANGALDOI: In less than a month since the first wave flood in Assam, Darrang district in the state has been hit by another wave of floods following incessant rainfall over the last few days.

According to the Darrang district disaster management authority (DDMA) in Assam, over 52,000 people, including over 11,500 children from 152 affected villages have been affected by the floods.

The flood water has already submerged a crop area of nearly 2500 hectares in Darrang district of Assam.

Meanwhile, water current of river Saktola has washed away around a ten-meter portion of the embankment at Bor-Athiabari village under Mangaldai revenue circle in Assam.

Also read: Assam floods: Landslide kills two minors in Goalpara

Following the incident of breaching, around fifteen villages of the locality have been affected.

It has also created a threat to the NH-15, which is also at a close distance from the breach site.

Notably, the flood situation in Assam has remained grim following heavy rainfall over the past one week.