Two minors – siblings – in Goalpara district of Assam were killed on Thursday due to a massive landslide.

Both the minors were buried alive in the landslide triggered by incessant rainfall over the past one week.

According to reports, both the minor siblings died after the walls of the house they were living in collapsed due to the landslide.

Both the siblings got buried alive under its debris of the landslide.

Meanwhile, the personnel of the Assam state disaster response force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of the deceased minor siblings.

Notably, the flood situation in Assam has remained grim following heavy rainfall over the past one week.