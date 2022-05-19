Guwahati: Assam Floods seem to be turning worse day by day as, by Thursday evening, a total of 7,17,046 people were left affected.

As per ASDMA, 1,929 villages in 29 districts are affected by floods and five districts by landslides.

Along with this, a total of 58,065.29 hectares of crop area have been affected by the flood.

So far, the disaster has claimed nine human lives of which four were in the floods while five were in landslides.

A total of 14,550 stranded persons have been evacuated with the help of SDRF, NDRF and volunteers.

Apart from these, 217 relief camps and 224 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas.

A total of 49,400 inmates are staying in these relief camps.

It may be mentioned that this is said to be the first phase of the floods and many other phases are yet to come.