DIBRUGARH: Security has been beefed up in Oil India Limited (OIL) offices in Duliajan and its installations in upper Assam following an intelligence input that ULFA (I) is planning to carry out an attack on its vital installations and kidnap its officials.

An emergency security review meeting was called by top OIL officials to discuss the possible threat to OIL installation.

During the emergency security review meeting, all executives and employees of the public sector company have been directed to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) and instructions as the alert were of a “serious” nature. Moreover, the movement during the evening and night hours of officials and employees have been restricted including official or personal.

Any urgent movement during the said hours has to be informed to the security department.

The intelligence input shared by the state police comes in the backdrop of a mass recruitment drive by the banned ULFA (Independent).

OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said that an emergency security meeting was held on May 17 at OIL’s field headquarters in Duliajan in wake of the development.

The meeting chaired by officiating OIL Resident Chief Executive Anfor Ali Haque was attended by heads of various departments, representatives of administration and security, CISF, AISF among others.

“We have received an intelligence input from Assam police about the possibility of insurgent groups targeting vital installations and kidnapping officials in upper Assam. Accordingly, an internal security review meeting was held on Wednesday and several decisions were taken considering the recent security alert,” Hazarika said.