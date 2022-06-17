UDALGURI: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) in Assam has demanded the central government to declare the floods in the state as a national disaster.

The ABSU in Assam has also demanded the centre to sanction an amount of Rs 20,000 crore to Assam for restoration works in the state.

ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary urged to the central government to declare Assam floods as national disaster.

The ABSU leaders said that the flood situation in Assam has been deteriorating due to incessant rainfall for the past few days.

The ABSU leaders added that natural calamities like flood, landslides, erosion in Assam have caused severe damages infrastructure.

ABSU also urged the centre to sanction an amount of Rs 20,000 crore from the PM Relief Fund immediately and execute emergency relief operations.

The ABSU also demanded the Centre to depute emergency response team for rescue and relief operations in flood affected Assam.

The students’ organisation also drew the attention of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and chief executive member (CEM) of BTR – Pramod Boro to dispatch cabinet ministers, executive members and MCLAs to visit and assess the damages in the flood affected regions of BTR.