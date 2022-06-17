The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further as water levels of major rivers in the state continue to rise.

Furthermore, incessant rainfall over the last one week has triggered landslides in several places across Assam.

At least 4 people lost their lives in Assam in the last 24 hours as rain lashed the state resulting in floods and landslides.

18 districts in Assam have been affected by floods and landslides following heavy rainfall.

Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta districts have been the worst affected districts in Assam due to floods and landslides.

Nearly 11 lakh people in Assam have been affected by floods and landslides.

The water level of Brahmaputra river and its tributaries have been on the rise, while Manas river is flowing above the danger level mark in many places.

In Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, normal life was thrown out of gear due to flash floods waterlogging in most parts.

Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon areas in Guwahati are the worst-affected.