As Assam battles one of the worst ever flood season, Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Rohit Shetty have extended a helping hand towards the flood affected people in the state.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty contributed Rs 5 lakh to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-affected people in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Arjun Kapoor Rohit Shetty for their contribution towards the flood-affected people in the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of 5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity.”

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further as water levels of major rivers in the state continue to rise.

Furthermore, incessant rainfall over the last one week has triggered landslides in several places across Assam.

18 districts in Assam have been affected by floods and landslides following heavy rainfall.

Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta districts have been the worst affected districts in Assam due to floods and landslides.

Nearly 11 lakh people in Assam have been affected by floods and landslides.

The water level of Brahmaputra River and its tributaries have been on the rise, while Manas River is flowing above the danger level mark in many places.

In Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, normal life was thrown out of gear due to flash floods waterlogging in most parts.

Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon areas in Guwahati are the worst-affected.