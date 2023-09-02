Guwahati: The Assam Police personnel who were accused of extorting a supari trader in the Bajali district were arrested on Saturday.

The accused police personnel were arrested by the CID after a case was registered against them.

The officials arrested have been identified as Bhawanipur Police Outpost IC Debajit Giri, ASI Sasanka Das, ABC Injamamul Hassan, Bajali SP’s driver Deepjoy Roy and home guard Nabir Ahmed.

It may be mentioned that the CID on Friday detained seven police personnel at its head office at Ulubari in Guwahati, Assam over the alleged extortion-related case.

All the officials as per a source were posted in the Bajali district.

The investigation, which began in early August following a complaint by a supari trader led to the detention of the police officials. A criminal case was registered on August 31 by the CID, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused police officials.

The accused were brought to the CID for questioning and investigation into the case.

DGP GP Singh said that to address these serious allegations, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption was tasked with initiating a trap operation, although initial attempts proved unsuccessful as the implicated officers exercised caution.

He added that subsequent investigation indicated that the complaint had a prima facie basis. Based on the findings, a CID PS case was registered under various sections.

The sections involved in the case were 120B (criminal conspiracy), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 448 (house trespass), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 379 (theft), 387 (extortion), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 307 (attempt to murder).

The police officials brought to the CID office are DSP (HQ) Puskal Gogoi, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri (Officer-in-Charge, Patacharkuchi Police Station), SI Debajit Giri, ASI Sasanka Das and Constable Injamamul Hassan along with home guards Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.

Of them, Injamamul Hassan is the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of former Bajali ASP (HQ) Gayatri Sonowal.

However, only five were arrested on Saturday and two of them are still under investigation process.

he accused had allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from a supari trader. The police officials had also threatened to “encounter” the trader while demanding the money.

The trader had reportedly paid them Rs 10 lakh in cash. The cops also demanded him to buy them three luxury vehicles.

However, since the cops continued to threaten him, the trader approached higher officials and the anti-corruption bureau.

Based on the complaint, they were brought to the CID office for further proceeding into the case.