NORTH LAKHIMPUR: A massive fire engulfed the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electrical Plant by National Hydro-electrical Power Corporation (NHPC) at Gerukamukh IN Assam on Sunday.

The fire at the Subansiri dam site caused extensive damages to properties.

Smoke was seen billowing out from Station No 1 of the near completion hydro power plant causing panic among people outside.

Two mega generators inside the station were also damaged in the fire.

The fire was finally doused by firefighters from the NHPC. No casualties were reported in the fire incident.

Earlier on October 28, a huge landslide hit the near completion plant by NHPC at Gerukamukh in Assam.

On October 12, a similar landslide affected the NHPC plant forcing evacuation of workers.

The NHPC has postponed the commissioning of the plant twice in the last one year due to natural disasters like landslides.

It may be mentioned that the mega dam project over Subansiri river at Gerukamukh on Assam-Arunachal boundary was originally scheduled to be operational from August, 2022.

On June 14 this year union power minister Raj Kumar Singh, while visiting Gerukamukh in Assam, had said that the construction of the SLHEP was almost complete and would be commissioned next year.