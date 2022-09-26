ITANAGAR: A guard wall of the 2000-megawatt Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric project along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border got partially damaged due to floods in the frontier state.

NHPC officials informed that the guard wall of the dam got damaged due to the overflowing waters of the Subansiri river.

“Heavy rainfall in the foothills of Arunachal Pradesh increased water volume at the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project. As a consequence, a portion of the guard wall of the powerhouse collapsed,” an NHPC official said.

The company has evacuated all its workers from the powerhouse, where all the machinery is located, the NHPC said.

NHPC consultant AN Mohammed informed that one of the tunnels at the project got damaged due to landslides.

He added that the landslides at the tunnel had no effect on the main Subansiri project.

“The cavity above the diversion tunnel no 2 is being filled up and stabilised though the works are being hampered due to rainfall in the project area during the last few days,” Mohammed said.

“As the dam construction is nearing completion with 88 per cent progress, the necessity of the diversion tunnels is over and NHPC is planning to plug all the diversion tunnels after this monsoon,” Mohammed said.