ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Sunday, stated that his and other saffron party workers’ “real home” is the BJP.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu made this statement while speaking at a programme held to celebrate Seva Pakhwada.

Seva Pakhwada is a programme organised by the BJP to commemorate 106th birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister also indirectly said that the BJP helped in shaping the political careers of many leaders.

“We owe a great deal to the BJP for making us who we are today. Our real home is our party because of which we get an opportunity to serve,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said while addressing a gathering.

While stressing that the “real home” of the BJP workers’ is the party itself, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister added that he and other BJP ministers and MLAs are “on deputation” in the state.

“As legislators, ministers and CM, we’re on deputation and let’s not forget this fact,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.