Guwahati: Punjab police on Saturday arrested an Army man posted in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the Chandigarh University objectionable video leak case.

The army man identified as Sanjeev Singh was from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly blackmailing the Chandigarh University female student who had earlier been arrested in the video leak case.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on the basis of forensic and digital evidence, a police team from Mohali was sent to Sela Pass to arrest Sanjeev Singh.

“Crucial breakthrough in the #ChandigarhUniversity case with the assistance of the #Army, #Assam & #Arunachal Pradesh Police. Accused Army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court,” said the DGP in a tweet.

Yadav said Singh had been arrested with support from police in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as well as Army authorities in the Northeast state.

The Mohali police have also obtained a two-day transit remand of Singh from the Bomdila chief judicial magistrate to produce him before the magistrate in Mohali, he added.

Police had earlier arrested three people, a girl student, and two men, from Himachal Pradesh.



Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab’s Mohali last week over allegations by students that a hostel inmate recorded several objectionable videos of students in the common washroom.