CHANDIGARH: As protests continue to rage on over alleged “leak of objectionable videos” of girl students of the Chandigarh University, the police has appealed the people not to believe in rumours.

The Mohali police has stated that the accused girl, who has been arrested by the police, shared her personal video to boyfriend.

“No objectionable video of other students were found,” the police said.

“So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else,” Mohali police SSP Vivek Soni said.

The girl has been arrested on charges of voyeurism and sections of the IT Act, the police added.

Meanwhile, police added: “A man from Shimla is known to the accused girl. Only after he is caught, more details will be known. Forensic probe of her mobile phone will be conducted.”

The Chandigarh University has also backed the police claims.

In a statement, Chandigarh University, Pro-Chancellor Dr RS Bawa said, “The rumour which is circulating through media that 60 objectionable MMS have been found of students… is totally false and baseless… no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend.”

Protests had erupted on the campus over rumours that multiple videos of several women students were recorded and leaked by the student.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

“Sad to hear the incident of Chandigarh University. Our daughters are our pride. Have ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Whoever is guilty will take strict action. I appeal to all of you to avoid rumours,” the Punjab CM said.