Dibrugarh: In order to promote the benefits of Fortified Rice, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Monday organised an awareness programme at Food Storage Depot (FSD) Chaulkhowa in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The event was attended by Jugananda Changmai, deputy director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Dibrugarh and the representatives of farmer bodies, gaon panchayat, cooperative bodies and beneficiaries of various PDS and other welfare schemes (OWS) being implemented by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The primary objective of the programme was to showcase to the general public, through media, about the overarching activities undertaken by FCI in terms of ensuring remunerative prices to farmers, storage of food grains, preservation/QC techniques and supply chain logistics.

The Centre has undertaken a comprehensive awareness programme, including feeding and cooking demonstrations, across several states to dispel the myths around fortified rice.

Further, the benefits accruing to the targeted beneficiaries through the supply of Fortified Rice under the prestigious PM-Poshan scheme were also intended to be highlighted.

FSD Chaulkhowa is the flag-ship depot of FCI in the Dibrugarh district and has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring a seamless supply of food grains to the public distribution system in the Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts.

The organisers said during the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 till August 31, 2022, a total of 224 food grain rakes had been handled at FSD Chaulkhowa inducting a phenomenal quantum of around 3.58 Lakh MT food grains.

During this period, a total of 2.75 Lakh MT of food grains were lifted from FSD Chaulkhowa by the State appointed agencies for further distribution into the PDS network of beneficiaries.

“Due to such record handling of food grains and its scientific management, seamless distribution of food grains under NFSA and PMGKAY schemes could be ensured during the testing times of Covid-19 pandemic. FSD Chaulkhowa is also involved in the distribution of the nutritional Fortified Rice (FRK Rice) under the prestigious PM-Poshan scheme,” said S Borthakur, Divisional Manager, FCI, DO, Dibrugarh.

He said a total of around 10,100 MT FRK Rice had been distributed to beneficiaries under PM-Poshan and WBNP schemes and she also requested the people gathered in the venue to spread awareness among the consumers about fortified rice so that prevalent myths can be effectively debunked.

The representatives of the farmer bodies also appreciated the procurement efforts undertaken by FCI in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts and expressed gratitude to the Government for ensuring remunerative prices to farmers through MSP-based purchases of paddy in the area.