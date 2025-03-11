Guwahati: The four-day cultural festival, Varsity Week: EUPHUISM 2025, at Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) in Azara, Assam, came to a grand finale on March 8th with a spectacular performance by Bollywood singer Asees Kaur.

The annual festival, which brought together music, poetry, dance, and drama, featured a wide variety of events, including debates, elocution, folk dances, and technical competitions like robotics and circuitronics.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Girijananda Chowdhury University ushers Euphuism

EUPHUISM has always been known for hosting some of India’s biggest musical talents, and this year was no exception. Asees Kaur, India’s third-most streamed female artist on Spotify, with over 10 billion plays, captivated the audience with her chart-topping hits and powerful vocals. Earlier, DJ Tony set the stage on fire with a captivating mashup of old and new hits, energizing the crowd on March 7th.

The festival’s theme, ‘RETRO REWIND,’ was reflected in nearly 25 formal events, offering something for everyone, with prizes worth approximately Rs. 2.5 lakh. The inter-college competitions included the Battle of Bands, Folk Dance, Photography, Drama, Skit, and a special Bhaona performance by GCU students in honor of Shrimanta Shankardev.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam Career : GCU Recruitment 2024

EUPHUISM 2025 was sponsored by Coca-Cola, along with partners such as ITC, GPlus, 92.7 BigFM, Pratidin Time, NorthEast Now, and others. The event also showcased a vibrant Cultural Rally and celebrated the spirit of youth with events like Robo Soccer, Gameathon, and GCU Hackathon.

The festival concluded with a grand closing ceremony, where GCU’s President Shri Jasoda Ranjan Das, Chancellor Prof. Jayanta Deka, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kandarpa Das highlighted the significance of EUPHUISM in shaping the university’s cultural ethos and connecting with Assam’s diverse heritage.

Chief Guest Shri Diganta Barah, IGP Assam Police, and Guest of Honour Shri Moinul Haque, an internationally renowned mime artist, lauded the scale and success of the festival.

The closing ceremony included the prize distribution for the winners of the numerous inter-college events, followed by a mesmerizing performance by violinist Manoj Baruah and his band, and an enchanting Bihu dance by GCU students, marking a fitting end to EUPHUISM 2025.