Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) is preparing to host its 14th annual cultural extravaganza, Euphuism 2025, from March 5 to 8 at its Azara campus in Guwahati.

The four-day festival promises a vibrant celebration of talent and creativity from students and youth across the Northeast.

This year’s EUPHUISM will feature a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and interactive activities.

Attendees can look forward to a mix of classical and modern dance and music, poetry, drama, photography, film, electronics, games, debates, and mime. The festival is expected to draw participants and visitors from schools and colleges throughout the region.

A major highlight of Euphuism 2025 is a musical performance by acclaimed playback singer Asees Kaur. Kaur, recognized as India’s third most streamed female artist on Spotify with over 10 billion views and plays, is sure to electrify the audience.

The festival will also feature a series of inter-college competitions in various categories, including Battle of Bands, Folk Dance, Folk Orchestra, Photography, Drama, Skit, and Debate. Organizers anticipate a large turnout for these events.

Euphuism 2025 will take place from 9 AM onwards each day. The university has partnered with prominent media brands such as GPlus, 92.7 BigFM, and Pratidin Time for the event.