Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University in Guwahati, Assam successfully hosted the International Conference on Beyond Borders and Boundaries: Indigenous Cultures Now and Then on 23-24 January 2024.

The Conference witnessed insightful discussions, shared knowledge and forged connections that transcend geographical, cultural, and disciplinary boundaries.

The conference began with the uplifting strains of the national anthems of India and Russia, fostering a sense of unity and cultural exchange.

The atmosphere resonated with pride and camaraderie as the audience joined in the rendition of these anthems.

Following this, the GCU Song added a touch of local cultural flavour, further enriching the ceremonial beginning. President SSA Society, Jasoda Ranjan Das extended a warm welcome, setting the tone for the proceedings.

The delegates were then felicitated, underscoring the importance of their contributions to the conference. The inauguration of the conference by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kandarpa Das marked a significant moment, symbolizing the official commencement of scholarly deliberations.

Prof Vera I Zabotkima, Acting Vice-Rector for International Cooperation at RSUH Moscow, graced the occasion with her insightful address, enhancing the international dimension of the conference.

Prof Alexander Stolyarov and Dr Indira Gazieva from RSUH, Moscow, Russia, Prof Abhai Maurya, Former Vice Chancellor of EFLU, Hyderabad, Dr Anagha Bhat Behere, Assistant Professor, Savitribai Phule Pune University graced the event as distinguished keynote speakers and guests at the conference.

Prof Abhai Maurya, distinguished keynote speaker, delivered a thought-provoking address, shedding light on pivotal aspects of the conference theme. The session culminated with a heartfelt vote of thanks by the Convener, Dr Nilakshi Goswami, Convener, HOD (i/c) of Dept. of English and Foreign Languages expressing gratitude to all participants and collaborators for their contributions to the success of the conference.

This confluence of cultural expression and intellectual discourse encapsulated the essence of the conference, leaving an indelible mark on the memories of all the participants. The inaugural session ended with the State anthem.

The conference explored the rich tapestry of indigenous cultures, examining their historical roots, contemporary challenges, and the ways in which they contribute to our global heritage.

The gathering brought together esteemed scholars, researchers, activists, and indigenous community representatives from around the world, fostering a truly interdisciplinary and intercultural dialogue. Day 1 ended with a cultural extravaganza and dance forms featuring diverse traditional performances. Prof Alexander Stolyarov delivered an insightful plenary talk on Tai-Phakes of Assam.

Prof Jayanta Krishna Sarma delivered the valedictory address on Day 2 uncovering the resilience, historical narratives of indigenous cultures and unique contributions of the academic discourse that have shaped societies across the ages.

GCU successfully conducted Day 1 and Day 2 of the International Conference with more than 100 delegates, faculty members, academians, scholars, students and participants from eminent colleges, universities and institutions worldwide.

The conference provided a global platform for intellectual exchange and scholarly engagement on the challenges and opportunities faced by Indigenous cultures.