Guwahati: Two suspected Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) members were arrested by the Assam Police from Kokrajhar on Saturday.

As per reports, the police successfully apprehended two individuals suspected to be affiliated with the banned militant outfit.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a dedicated team of police from Gossaigaon conducted a thorough search operation, leading to the arrest of Ravindra Barman and Prasanjit Barman from Koksaguri village no 2, under Sapkata police station.

The Gossaigaon sub-divisional police officer led the operation.

During the operation, the police team also seized a handcrafted explosive weighing approximately 5 kg found in possession of the arrested individuals.

Both Ravindra Barman and Prasanjit Barman have been taken into custody for further investigation to unravel any potential connections to their activities.