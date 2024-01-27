Guwahati: Around 200 villagers and family members of a person arrested in a case attacked the police in South Salmara-Mankachar, Assam and freed the suspect from them.

As per the reports, the mob attacked police personnel and freed him from their custody on Friday evening.

The incident took place near the Bondihana police outpost in the Chirakhowa Part-V village of South Salmara Mankachar district.

Police were apprehending Alauddin, who faces charges filed in 2014 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, criminal trespass, assault, and outraging a woman’s modesty.

As they were escorting him back to the outpost, they were ambushed by the large mob.

According to one of the injured officers, the attackers overwhelmed them, taking Alauddin by force and inflicting injuries on three officers.

Nearby police were alerted and swiftly responded, rescuing the injured officers and initiating an investigation to capture the attackers.