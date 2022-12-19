Guwahati: Man-elephant conflict has claimed a life in Assam with a woman being trampled to death by a wild Jumbo in the Golaghat district on Monday.

As per reports, the incident took place in Adarsh Gaon near the Panbari area in Bokakhat.

The deceased woman has been identified as Reena Das of the same area.

She was at a paddy field doing her chores when an elephant reached the area from the jungle. As per reports, the woman tried to run away from the elephant but it attacked her.

The locals managed to chase away the jumbo and even though the woman was taken to the hospital immediately, she was declared as brought dead.

Over the past few days, man-elephant conflicts have seen a toll with almost regular incidents of elephant attacks.

Last week Four persons, including a minor, were killed in separate incidents of attacks by wild elephants in the Goalpara district of Assam.

A forest official is also among the four killed by wild elephants in the Goalpara district of Assam.

On Thursday afternoon, a herd of wild elephants attacked three vehicles plying on national highway 12 in the Lakhipur area, killing three persons, including a minor, on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Jaybor Ali, Ramani Rabha and his minor daughter Jenisa Rabha.

Rabha’s wife sustained grievous injuries in the incident.

In another incident, a forest worker was killed in an attack by wild elephants in the Goalpara district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Shahdev Rai (51).