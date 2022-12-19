Guwahati: Dispur MLA Atul Bora said that his son Arunav Bora will join the BJP officially only if the party gives him a ticket to contest the elections.

Speaking about his son’s aspirations to contest the Lok Sabha elections from a seat in Assam, Atul Bora said that he will let Arunav join the BJP only if he (Arunav) gets a ticket.

“I will not let him join the BJP because I know what happens when one becomes a member of the party. My son has expressed his desire to contest the elections as he did succeed in the elections at California University”, he added.

The Dispur MLA said that he has not forced his son into the elections and he will not.

It may be mentioned that earlier Arunav at a press conference said that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and wants to get a ticket from the BJP and might even contest independently.

However, Atul Bora on Monday said that if the ticket is not denied then he shall not contest it.

Bora also said that his son has the capability to be successful in the elections.