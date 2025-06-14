Dibrugarh: Efforts are underway to control the continuous gush of gas from the RDS#147A well near Bhotiapar in the Rudrasagar field, located in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

Meanwhile, ONGC’s Crisis Management team is on the job, laying out the necessary equipment for bringing the well under control.

“The required fluids for the subdue operation have been made ready, and the next step in the operation is expected to start at daybreak tomorrow. In view of the presence of gas, entry to the location is being restricted to concerned operational personnel only,” an ONGC press statement stated.

On Wednesday (June 12), a dangerous explosion rocked the 147 No. rig under ONGC’s Rudrasagar oil field in Bhatiapar, Sivasagar, triggering widespread panic in nearby areas.

Following the blast, natural gas began gushing out with a deafening roar, forcing residents of nearby villages to flee for safety. The sound of gas emissions was reportedly heard from as far as 3–4 kilometers away.

Emergency response teams have reportedly reached the site, but the situation remains tense as the gas continues to leak uncontrollably.

Terrified locals are demanding immediate containment and safety measures from ONGC and district authorities.

As many as 70 families have been evacuated to a relief camp by the Sivasagar district administration following the incident as a precautionary measure.