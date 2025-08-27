Guwahati: Security agencies in Assam and neighboring northeastern states have grown increasingly concerned over the rising influence of radical groups in Bangladesh and the possible spillover effects in the region.

According to a report by The Assam Tribune, intelligence sources believe that jihadi outfits may exploit Assam’s ongoing eviction drives to radicalize youth from a particular community.

Citing senior police officials, the report notes that Bangladesh-based outfit Jamaat-e-Islami has gained significant strength, raising alarms in Assam’s security circles.

Intelligence agencies have also flagged Pakistan’s renewed diplomatic and intelligence-level outreach to Bangladesh as a potential red flag.

Notably, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) both visited Bangladesh recently, marking a shift in regional dynamics.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Bangladesh is currently governed by a caretaker administration. Sources said that this interim government ideally should not make long-term strategic decisions.

Yet, it has permitted China to upgrade a World War II-era airstrip at Rongpur, just 25 km from the India-Bangladesh border, into a fully operational airport.

Security analysts view this development as a potential threat to India’s vulnerable Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken Neck,” which links the Northeast to the rest of the country.

Police in Assam and central agencies have already arrested approximately 60 operatives linked to the Ansar Bangla Team (ABT), a known extremist group.

The previous Bangladeshi regime had cracked down on such outfits, but sources claim that the current caretaker government has taken a softer stance.

One ABT leader, Jeshimuddin Rahmani, reportedly walked free, while another, Abdullah Talah, escaped from custody, both of whom are likely to attempt regrouping efforts.

Security agencies are particularly wary of the possibility that extremist groups could capitalize on communal tensions sparked by recent eviction drives in Assam.

“They will definitely try to brainwash local youths,” a senior source said, according to The Assam Tribune, adding that police are intensifying surveillance, especially across social media platforms.

However, intelligence gathering remains a challenge. “In most cases, jihadi elements operate covertly to indoctrinate youths, and without actionable intelligence, it’s extremely difficult to intercept them in time,” officials admitted.