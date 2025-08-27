Applications are invited for recruitment of over 100 vacant posts or career in Oil India Limited , Duliajan, Assam in 2025.

Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 100 Grade C, Grade B and Grade A posts or career in 2025.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Production)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

a. Graduate degree in Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks in Engineering.

AND

Having minimum 04 years post qualification experience

OR

b. Post Graduate degree in Petroleum Engineering/ Technology of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks and having Engineering at graduation level.

AND

Having minimum 04 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Senior Officer

No. of posts : 97

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s / Master’s degrees in relevant disciplines (For details, please refer to the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

Name of post : Confidential Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate with 01/02 years Diploma in Secretarial Practice OR Modern Office Management /Secretarial Practice OR Executive Assistant Diploma OR equivalent with knowledge of computer

application.

AND

Having minimum 02 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Hindi Officer (Official Language)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate Degree in Hindi.

AND

Having minimum 03 years post qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/95384/Index.html

Last date for submission of applications is 23:59 hours on 26/09/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here