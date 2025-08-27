Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Data Protection Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Data Protection Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Education Qualification: Graduation or Equivalent.

Compulsory Professional Qualification: Certification in any one or more Privacy Professional certifications like CIPP-E / CIPP-A/ CIPM / DCPP/ DCPLA/ DCDPO valid as on cutoff date.

Preferred Qualifications: Certifications in FIP / CIPT / CISM / CISA / ISO 27001 valid as on cutoff date.

As on 01.08.2025: Expert Knowledge of data privacy laws and practices. Exposure to Data Privacy Laws & Regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), UK Data Protection Act 2018, DPDP Act 2023 etc.

Experience :

Mandatory: Min 10 years of work experience at executive/managerial role in corporate sector with minimum 1 year experience in Data Privacy Laws & Regulation and other Data Security areas (within overall experience of 10 years).

As on 01.08.2025 : Preference to the candidates having higher experience in Data Privacy Laws & Regulation and other Data security areas.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications is 15th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here