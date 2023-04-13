Guwahati: In an apparent use of ‘intimidatory tactics’ against journalists, an editor of a Guwahati-based news website was interrogated by the crime branch of Assam Police on Thursday.

Jitumoni Bora, the editor of the digital section of Prag News, was grilled by Assam police after the news portal put up a Facebook post regarding the Bihu dance event organized in Guwahati with an aim to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

The news portal in the post mentioned that entry to the Bihu event for the general public may not be free.

Based on the post, an APP leader made a statement lashing out at the Assam government.

“I don’t think that I have committed a crime. Police action can’t deter us from practising pro-people journalism. We will continue to do journalism championing people’s causes,” Bora told reporters after coming out from the Crime Branch office in Guwahati.

He said that he would cooperate with the police investigation. “I am a responsible citizen. I will cooperate with the police,” said the senior journalist.

Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has expressed concern over the manner in which Assam police grilled journalist Bora.

“The way police questioned the editor of a media outlet is highly condemnable. Government must stop harassment against journalists,” Gogoi said.

The police action against journalist Bora is nothing but a vendetta as he is critical to the ruling dispensation, said a senior journalist.