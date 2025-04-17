Assam: ED attaches Rs 7.33 crore assets of suspended ACS officer

Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action in an alleged disproportionate assets case, attaching properties worth Rs 7.33 crore belonging to a suspended Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer, Sukanya Bora, said an official statement of ED on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Enforcement Directorate made the attachment under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It stated that the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested Sukanya Bora, who was last serving as the Additional Deputy Commissioner in the Kamrup district, Assam in January 2024.

The arrest followed allegations of amassing assets significantly exceeding her legitimate earnings, reportedly held in the names of family members and relatives.

The ED initiated the investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell against Bora.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The FIR cited various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, concerning the possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

The attached assets, totaling ?7.33 crore, include both movable and immovable properties, the statement asserted.

It further stated that the chargesheet previously filed by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell revealed that during the period between March 2017 and February 2023, Bora allegedly possessed assets valued at Rs 8.14 crore, which is disproportionate to her known income.

Financial investigations conducted by the ED further uncovered suspicious transactions. According to their statement, Bora and her parents, who lacked the corresponding income to justify such deposits, deposited approximately Rs 98.66 lakh in cash into their bank accounts, the statement noted.

The statement confirmed that the ED discovered that Bora allegedly made a significant cash payment of Rs 3.25 crore and deposited payments originating from the suspected “Proceeds of Crime” into bank accounts when she purchased three land properties in the names of her parents and close relatives.

Furthermore, the ED’s investigation revealed approximately Rs 65.54 lakh held in Bora’s personal bank account.

The ED has stated that further investigations into the case are currently underway.

The 1,133-page chargesheet filed by the CM Special Vigilance Cell had previously indicated the staggering scale of the alleged disproportionate assets, claiming that Bora had amassed properties worth 786 percent more than her known income.