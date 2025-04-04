Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s vigilance team of Assam raided the residence of ACS officers Tanbir Yusuf Ahmed and his brother Masum Ahmed on Friday over alleged land scam activities.

The raid started around 5 am on Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road Byelane No. 5 House No. 20, located at Bhetapara Guwahati in Assam.

The Special Monitoring Cell of the CM’s Department heads the operation to investigate claims about illegal wealth accumulation and suspected involvement in land scam activities.

The investigative authorities have also filed cases with numbers 8/2025 and 9/2025 during the investigation against the two suspects.

Masum Yusuf Ahmed served as the Revenue Circle Officer in Bajali and was suspended from his duties on February 25, 2025.

Tanbir Ahmed joined as a revenue circle officer in Dalgaon, Darrang district in March 2024 and transferred Ahmed from Dalgaon in December 2024.

However, Ahmed refused to leave Dalgaon due to the alleged benefits Tanbir Ahmed derived from his position and remained in Dalgaon for almost a month.

Reportedly, Ahmed has close relationships with the local MLA and proceeds multiple illegal operations while in position.

Moreover, allegations have surfaced that Ahmed illegally obtained wealth during his tenure.

On the other hand, CM’s vigilance team also raided the residence of ACS officer Reetimoni Das, located at Japorigog, Guwahati, a close associate of Tanbir Yusuf Ahmed.

Despite, Reetimoni was not present at the time, the team took her with them and raided her rented house in Mangaldai.

Authorities are currently undergoing investigations.