SILCHAR: Drugs worth over Rs 160 crore have been seized by the police in Cachar district of Assam.

The seizure was made on Tuesday night during a checking along the Assam-Mizoram border.

According to reports, Yaba tablets worth over Rs 160 crore were recovered by the Assam police.

Six persons have also been arrested by the Assam police in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

The six arrested persons also include a woman.

Meanwhile, the police in Cachar district of Assam have registered a case in connection with the seizure.

Also read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomes ban on PFI

“It took a long time for the police to recover all the narcotic substances from the vehicle. The cost of the yaba tablets, as per our estimate, in the international market should be around Rs 160 crore,” SP of Cachar district in Assam – Numal Mahato was quoted as saying by IANS.

The contraband tablets were enroute to Assam from Mizoram.

The Cachar SP said that the contrabands might have been brought from the India-Myanmar border to Mizoram.