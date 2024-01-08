GUWAHATI: At least one camp of the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) in Myanmar has been hit by drone attacks.

This was confirmed by ULFA-I in a statement on Monday (January 08).

This camp, among several serving as bases for cross-border operations into India, offers shelter and training for recruits.

The ULFA-I claimed that the drone attacks on its camp in Myanmar was carried out by the Indian Army.

According to the outfit, the drones were sent for attacks from Arunachal Pradesh.

Altogether three drones were dispatched for attacks.

While the first drone attack was carried out at 4:10 am, the second at 4:12 am and the third at 4:20 am.

The first two of the three drones were successful in hitting the targets, while the third failed to explode.

Two ULFA-I cadres were injured in the drone attacks.

ULFA-I stated that “by taking such measures if the Indian state hopes to throw off the organisation’s ideologies, then they are in false hopes and beliefs”.

It may be mentioned here that hostilities between the Indian government and the Assam government with the ULFA-I intensified in the past few months with the Paresh Baruah-led outfit refusing to join peace negotiations.

In fact, Paresh Baruah has clarified that the ULFA-I would not join the peace talks unless the issue of sovereignty of Assam is on the table for discussions.