Guwahati: Riyan Parag, captain of the Assam cricket team, has started the 2023-24 domestic season with a bang, smashing a 56-ball century against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy encounter in Raipur.

Parag’s innings, which included 11 fours and 12 sixes, is the fourth fastest century among Indians in first-class cricket.

He led from the front with the bat, thumping 155 runs off just 87 balls at a strike rate of 178.16.

Parag’s century is also the fastest by an Assamese batsman in first-class cricket, surpassing the previous record of 62 balls held by Syed Fayyazuddin.

Parag’s knock was the highlight of a disappointing day for Assam, who lost their opening-round match to Chhattisgarh by 10 wickets.

Despite Parag’s score, Assam could only muster 159 runs in their first innings, with the captain scoring only eight runs.

Chhattisgarh had the follow-on and that followed Parag smashing a record century in the second innings.

However, apart from him, only three other batters could reach the double-digit scores as Assam were bundled out for 254 runs with a lead of 86 runs.

Chhattisgarh chased down the score without much fuss.

Parag’s performance will be a boost to his confidence as he looks to cement his place in the Indian cricket team.

The 22-year-old has already played for India A and is seen as one of the most promising young talents in the country.