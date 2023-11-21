GUWAHATI: All rounder from Assam – Riyan Parag – has been left out of the India squad that has been announced for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

Riyan Parag from Assam has been left out of the India squad despite him being in excellent form.

In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Riyan Parag scored seven consecutive half centuries that helped Assam reach the final of the tournament.

The Men’s Selection Committee announced the squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank 5-match T20I series against Australia and Suryakumar Yadav has been given the charge of the captaincy.

Indian Batter Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will be hosting the 3rd T-20 match between India and Australia on November 28, 2023.