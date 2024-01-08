Guwahati: At least two more people were killed in an accident while returning from a picnic in Assam.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Bogamati area of Goreswar in Baksa district.

The Bogamati area is a popular picnic spot at this time of the year and is usually crowded.

However, on Sunday, while a group was returning home from a picnic, the driver of the vehicle lost control of it and fell into a canal.

Two people in the car died on the spot before any help could arrive.

They were identified as Pawan Rabha (45) and Sanjay Rabha (35).

They were residents of the Kulsi gaon under Palasbari Police Station.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.