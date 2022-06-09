PATHSALA: “When there is a will, there is a way.”

This has been proved right by two differently-abled students from Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam, who suffer from cerebral palsy.

Both the students cleared the HSLC exam 2022 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) recently.

The results for the HSLC exam 2022 were declared by the SEBA on June 7.

Nandini Das and Ajoy Roy, who reside at – Tapoban, a shelter home for differently-abled, shone in the Assam HSLC exam 2022.

While, Nandini secured 1st division with letter marks in Assamese, English and General Mathematics, with a total mark of 411, Ajay Roy secured 2nd division with a total mark of 338.

Also read: Assam boy, who missed rank in HSLC exam by whisker, seeks financial assistance for further studies

While speaking to this correspondent, Nandini Das said, “I am really happy with my result. My teachers always motivated me for my studies.”

“In future I want to work for the well-being of the society by helping the differently-abled and needy people,” Nandini added.

On the other hand, Ajoy Roy said, “I want to be an artist. I am quite happy with the marks that I managed to secure. My teacher cum mentor Kumud Kalita is the reason behind my success.”

Kumud Kalita, who runs the shelter home for differently-abled abandoned/orphaned children, has also expressed happiness at the results of his students.

Kalita said, “Both of them suffer from cerebral palsy, but were able secured 1st and 2nd divisions with letter marks for which I feel proud.”

“Due to illness, both of them are unable to speak or walk properly. Only the staff members can understand what they say,” he added.

Also read: Assam: Bus driver’s daughter among rank holders in HSLC exams 2022

It is to be mentioned that, Kumud kalita along with his wife Luki Patgiri have been running the shelter home for the differently-abled.

Presently, the shelter home accommodates a total of 25 residents – 14 are boys and the rest are girls.

The shelter home began their journey in 2005 and the effort of the couple is well praised by all sections of the society.