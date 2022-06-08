Mizanur Zaman, an e-rickshaw driver’s son in Nalbari district of Assam, missed to secure a rank in the HSLC exam in the state by a whisker.

Zaman fell just six marks short from securing a rank in the Assam HSLC exams conducted the SEBA.

Results for the HSLC exam conducted by the SEBA in Assam were declared on Tuesday.

Mizanur Zaman scored a total of 582 out of 600 marks in the HSLC exam in Assam, with letter marks in all the subjects.

He scored state highest in two subjects – Mathematics and Advanced Mathematics.

Mizanur aspires to become a doctor in the future.

However, his family’s poor financial condition is now putting his dreams of pursuing higher studies in a state of uncertainty.

Such is the situation that Mizanur, thus far, has not been able to decide on the college where he will pursue his higher secondary course.

Mizanur drives an e-rickshaw to bear the expenses of his studies, while his father drives the same e-rickshaw to earn daily bread for the family.

Mizanur and his family has sought financial assistance from anyone who intends to not let a brilliant mind go to waste due to financial constraints.

His family has urged anyone who seeks to extend assistance to contact in the phone number – 9957875364.