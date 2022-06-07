Sneha Saikia – the 4th rank holder in the Assam HSLC exams – defied all odds to grab one of the top 10 ranks.

Sneha Saikia from Golaghat district in Assam secured fourth rank with 594 marks.

Sneha Saikia was a student of Dayanand Vidya Niketan at Sarupathar in Golaghat district of Assam.

This is the same school, where Sneha’s father – Trideep Saikia works as a school bus driver.

“I thank my parents and teachers who supported me all the way and believed in me,” Sneha Saikia said.

Meanwhile, parents of Sneha Saikia also expressed happiness at the success of their daughter’s excellent results.

Trideep Saikia – father of Sneha saikia said: “We are very happy with the results.”

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Tuesday morning released the results of the class HSLC 2022 exam results.

This year, a total of 2, 29,131 students have cleared the HSLC 2022 exam out of 4, 05,582 students.

The pass percentage of class 10 Board exam stands at 56.49 per cent.

A total of 64101 students have cleared the exam in the third division, followed by 99854 in the second and 65176 candidates who stood first division.