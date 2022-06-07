Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Tuesday morning released the results of the class HSLC 2022 exam results.

This year, a total of 2, 29,131 students have cleared the HSLC 2022 exam out of 4, 05,582 students.

The pass percentage of class 10 Board exam stands at 56.49 per cent.

A total of 64101 students have cleared the exam in the third division, followed by 99854 in the second and 65176 candidates who stood first division.

HSLC Results 2022: Here is the list of top ten rank holders



1st: Raktotpal Saikia, St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur

Raktotpal Saikia

2nd: Bhuyashi Medhi, Little Flowers School, Nalbari

Bhuyashi Medhi

3rd: Mridupawan Kalita, Don Bosco High School, Kheroni

Labeeb Muzib, Don Bosco H. S. School, Boiragimath

Partha Pratim Das, Lohit Dikrong H S School, Bihpuria



4th: Swapnaraj Kalita, Anundoram Borooah Academy High School, Pathsala

Sneha Saikia, Dayanand Vidya Niketan,Golaghat

Samadrita Sarmah, Don Bosco High School, Jorhat

Annesha Borah, Don Bosco High School, Doomdooma



5th: Jubaer Hussain, Palhazi H S School, Barpeta

Pranjit Bardalai, Nagaon Anchalik High School, Darrang

Shanaj Anjum Yasmin, Bengarden High School, Jorhat

Equit Abbot Dutta, St Mary’s High School North Lakhimpur



6th: Bitupan Medhi, St Sebastian’s School, Matia

Murchana Barman, Little Flowers School, Nalbari



7th: Jyotipal Talukdar, Anundoram Borooah Academy High School, Pathsala

Sarmistha Bhagawati, Jawaharjyoti High School, Pithaguri, Lakhimpur

Priyanuj Bordoloi, New Look Academy, Phukan Nagar, Sivasagar

Dipsikha Boruah, Demow Girls’ High School, Demow

Ashlesha Sarma, St Mary’s H S School Guwahati

Nisha Sarma, T C Govt Girls’ Hs & Mp School, Guwahati



8th: Harshit Barman, Pathsala Sikshapith Adarsha High School, Pathsala

Uditi Das, Christ Jyoti Schoo, Dhing

Dibyajyoti Lahkar, Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Nalbari

Dhritishmita Deka, Sankardev Vidya Niketan Nalbari

Himanshu Das, Sri Sundarmal Modern School, Sivasagar

Roktutpal Borah, Sri Sundarmal Modern School, Sivasagar



9th: Bidisha Nath, Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Charaibahi

Shristi Nanda Kashyap, Christ Jyoti School, Dhing

Arin Bhuyan, Holy Name School, Sivasagar

Jyotirmoy Dutta, Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya, Nitaipukhuri

Anasuya Thakuria, G. U. Model High School, Guwahati



10th: Kallol Biswas, Sacred Heart School, Tezpur 24h0854

Saurav Barman, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati

Saurav Barman

Mayank Agarwal, Nichols High School, Satribari, Guwahati

Jurishma Chakravarty, St Stephen’s School, Guwahati

Anurag Bora, Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bongaon, Majuli

Md Hammadur Rahman, St Boniface High School, Nagaon