GUWAHATI: After being denied money for drugs by family, a youth in Nagaon district of Assam set his own house on fire.

The incident was reported from Morongial in Nagaon district of Assam late on Thursday (January 11) night.

The youth has been identified as Jamir Ali.

According to reports, Ali had been grappling with severe drug addiction during recent times.

On Thursday (January 11) night, the youth sought financial support from his family for his drug habit.

However, his plea was met with a firm refusal.

Later, the distraught youth reportedly set the house on fire.

The fire, in no time, engulfed the entire house on fire and reduced it to ashes.

Although no casualty or injury was reported in the incident, the family now remains displaced.

Later, the youth was nabbed by the locals and handed him over to the police for legal action.