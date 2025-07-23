Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Manager – Training and Development on contractual basis. Duration is initially for 1 year, extendable annually up to a maximum of 3 years (1+2 years) based on performance

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Manager – Training and Development

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month. Annual increment of 10% based on performance

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate degree with a minimum of 60% marks (or equivalent CGPA)

Experience: Minimum of 5 years in administrative and managerial roles, preferably in Higher Education Institutions or Government Training Organizations

Job Roles :

1. Coordinate all training programs organized by the Dr. Kalam Centre

2. Prepare and maintain an annual training calendar in consultation with stakeholders

3. Schedule training sessions and manage logistics for program delivery

4. Oversee execution of training programs, including documentation and feedback

analysis

5. Liaise with partner institutions, government departments, and potential clients to promote training initiatives

6. Undertake any other responsibilities assigned by the Centre Head

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their application online using the link

https://forms.office.com/r/cZUp2C3UiA?origin=lprLink and also share an updated CV and a cover letter clearly indicating their suitability for the role to [email protected]

Last Date for Submission of Applications: 15th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here