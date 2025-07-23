Athletics is one of the oldest and most popular forms of sport in the world. It started thousands of years ago, during the time of ancient Olympic Greece. Even today, athletics stands as one of the most admired and accessible sports across the globe.

The term ‘Athletics’ broadly refers to a collection of sporting events that involve running, jumping, throwing or walking. It is often referred to as track and field. These disciplines are often divided into track events that includes sprinting, middle-distance and long-distance races; field events such as long jump, high jump, shot put, and javelin throw and combined events like the decathlon and heptathlon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

History: A sport as old as time

The first known athletics competition was held in 776 BC in Greece, during the first Olympic Games. The only event back then was a short foot race called the stadion. As time passed, the Greeks introduced more events to test strength and skill. These included the long jump, discus throw, javelin throw, and a longer foot race. These games were conducted every four years and became a major celebration.

After the ancient Olympic Games ended around the 4th century AD, athletics faded for a while. But in the 1800s, the sport came back in England, where people started organising races and field events with proper rules. Schools and clubs began holding athletic competitions.

In 1896, the modern Olympic Games were held in Athens, Greece, bringing athletics back to the world stage. Men competed in events like sprints, long-distance running and throwing. Women were allowed to compete in athletics from 1928.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Over time, athletics grew to include many more events such as hurdles, relay races, high jump, pole vault, and shot put. The sport spread to every continent and became a key part of international competitions, such as the Olympics, World and Commonwealth Games.

Types of Athletic Events

Athletics is divided into different types of events, and track events are some of the most exciting and popular. Track events are races that take place on a standard 400-metre oval track. These events test a person’s speed, stamina, technique, and teamwork.

Here are the main types of track events:

1) Sprints (Short-Distance Races)

Sprints are all about running at top speed over a short distance. These are the fastest races in

athletics and usually finish in just a few seconds.

Main sprint events:

100 metres — A straight dash, known also as the fastest race in the world.

200 metres — Half a lap of the track, requiring both speed and curve control.

400 metres — A full lap though still considered a sprint, it also tests endurance.