GUWAHATI: The tribals in the Northeast state of Assam will be exempted from the purview of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma said that Assam will be the third state in India to implement uniform civil code (UCC) after Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

However, he said that it will do so with modifications and exempt the tribal community.

“In Assam, the tribal community will be exempted from the ambit of UCC,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Notably, tribals form 12.45% of Assam’s population, according to the 2011 census.

The Assam chief minister further said that the state government will introduce a bill against polygamy during the assembly session next month.