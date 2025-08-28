Guwahati: Students of Cotton University in Assam staged a protest on Wednesday, expressing frustration over what they described as the administration’s failure to address long-standing issues.

Dressed in black and carrying placards, including one reading “Missing VC”, the demonstrators blocked the entrance to the Vice Chancellor’s office.

The students raised several concerns, including the non-issuance of identity cards for third-semester students for over a year, which has hindered access to campus facilities and participation in examinations.

“It’s been a year since we joined, yet we still don’t have identity cards. This is basic, and the university should have addressed it long back,” said one protester.

Another key demand was the timely declaration of results. Students pointed out that the results of the back/betterment examination for fifth-semester graduates have been pending for eight months.

Sanitation and hygiene on campus also featured prominently in the protest. Students claimed that despite repeated submissions of memorandums, basic amenities such as washrooms and clean drinking water remain inadequate.

Many existing water filters are reportedly dysfunctional or unchecked, leaving students without access to safe drinking water.

The university authorities are yet to respond to the protesters’ demands.